S Squared Technology Has Lifted Position in Fireeye (FEYE) as Stock Declined; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB)

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Chad Pergram: Fox has learned the mtg between Facebook staff & House Judiciary Cmte aides over data mining of accounts in; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook’s Building 8 team explored data-sharing with top hospitals for an ambitious research project,; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS IS SUSPENDING ALL ADVERTISING ACTIVITIES WITH FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Executive Stamos to Depart, NY Times Reports

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 1.83 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 436 shares. Regions Financial reported 20,798 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Earnest Partners Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 893,052 shares. Aqr Management Lc holds 0.01% or 296,208 shares. 36,821 are held by Hbk Invests L P. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. 414,285 were reported by Falcon Point Cap Ltd Com. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 500 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Asset One Comm reported 55,150 shares stake. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 1.89 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 350 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares to 7,242 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,493 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

