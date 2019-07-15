S Squared Technology Has Lifted Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake by $590,000 as Share Price Declined; As Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Value Rose, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosted Position by $1.06 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,744 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 33,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 89,908 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 19,530 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 682,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Mitchell Mgmt Company owns 1.35% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 64,167 shares. Summit Creek Limited Liability Co holds 2.81% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 265,998 shares. 5,500 are owned by Lapides Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 303,646 shares. 526,559 are owned by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Navellier invested in 0.04% or 4,773 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 82,354 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 467,352 shares in its portfolio. 114,441 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Awm Inv holds 0.18% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt And Co Incorporated holds 0.25% or 13,006 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares to 850,854 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,242 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 39,173 shares. 38,622 were accumulated by James. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.03% or 1.89M shares. Victory Management holds 616,234 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 5,800 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 69,200 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 1,607 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 7,438 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 8,071 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 236 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 35,903 shares.

