S Squared Technology Has Increased Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 160,628 shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc reported 1.53% stake. 4,722 were reported by Hm Ltd Liability Corp. R G Niederhoffer Capital owns 1,900 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Haverford Fincl Service accumulated 76,393 shares. Regal Investment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 34,932 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 79,842 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc reported 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howe Rusling reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas J Herzfeld reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based David R Rahn And Associates has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retirement Planning Group Inc has 8,587 shares. Jones Lllp has 96,840 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. South Street Advsrs Lc reported 80,795 shares or 4.65% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc holds 2.52% or 338.51 million shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Swift Run Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 250,500 shares to 831,592 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,242 shares, and cut its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 3,753 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 0.11% stake. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson reported 8,798 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 19,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma reported 94,371 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,425 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 19,000 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% or 3,725 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch reported 0.12% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 168,521 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc has invested 0.39% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Regions stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Com invested 2.81% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,583 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd has invested 1.25% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).