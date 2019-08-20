S Squared Technology Has Decreased Its Stake in Lendingtree (TREE) by $2.33 Million; Two Sigma Securities Decreased Its Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Stake as Market Value Declined

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 27.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 49,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 68,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.05B market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 13.93M shares traded or 237.88% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $295.21. About 114,628 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (Put) (NYSE:DOV) by 6,921 shares to 12,800 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CCI) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Elektrobit chosen as partner by Baidu to enable safe autonomous driving for Apollo – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Economy, Politics Will Always Preclude High Valuations in iQiyi Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 47.01 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Bamco Ny stated it has 128,325 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 14,026 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Whittier Tru Co reported 200 shares. 584 are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company. Baillie Gifford & Comm holds 0.53% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 4,896 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Morgan Stanley has 49,975 shares. Sei Invs holds 90,208 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,733 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 63,571 shares.