S Squared Technology Has Decreased Its Lendingtree (TREE) Holding by $2.33 Million; Share Price Declined; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $8.71 Million

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $302.59. About 6,885 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 164,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 107,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 272,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 2.98 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 48.18 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,864 shares to 76,201 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes.