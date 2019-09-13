S Squared Technology Has Decreased Its Holding in Marchex (MCHX) as Valuation Declined; As Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Holding

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 108,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 742,821 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 850,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 20,276 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 4.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 10.47M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500.65M, down from 15.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 389,330 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 718,508 shares to 13.44 million shares, valued at $718.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 112,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Strs Ohio stated it has 107,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 14,345 shares. Blackrock holds 2.42M shares. Millennium Management has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 98,634 shares stake. Caprock Group Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 50,000 shares. Heartland Advisors has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Paw owns 984,997 shares. Lyon Street Cap Llc accumulated 106,146 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1,647 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 0% or 19,523 shares. 58,686 are held by Susquehanna Int Gru Llp.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Egain Cor (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 111,801 shares to 126,801 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity.