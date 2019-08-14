S Squared Technology Has Decreased Chegg (CHGG) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Century Cmntys (CCS) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Holding

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 66,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 1.62M shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.23M market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 187,489 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Century Communities Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Century Communities Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. sponsors Polo, Puppies and The Prince event at Denver Polo Club Aug. 3 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares to 5.87M shares, valued at $181.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).