S Squared Technology Has Cut Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Position by $953,850 as Market Valuation Rose; Kbc Group Nv Holds Holding in Autodesk (ADSK)

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 19,822 shares as the company's stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 269,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.85M, up from 249,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.95 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 63,590 shares as the company's stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 65,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 128,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 253,107 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr by 11,827 shares to 19,994 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 15,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,818 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 114,874 shares to 240,772 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).