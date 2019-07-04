S Squared Technology Has Boosted Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake by $590,000; Eqis Capital Management Increased Position in Stryker (SYK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 36.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,497 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 12,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.15. About 406,042 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 42,067 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 16,364 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Lc invested in 0% or 819 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Timpani Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.54% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Yorktown Management & Co has invested 0.25% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc invested in 0.09% or 143,233 shares. 682,476 were reported by Blackrock. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 6,558 shares. Navellier & Assocs has 4,773 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.16% or 29,680 shares. Regions Financial Corp has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0% or 3,473 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 19,357 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 100,000 shares to 128,690 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 121,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Telaria Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.45 million activity. Another trade for 46 shares valued at $8,154 was bought by Doliveux Roch. On Thursday, January 31 FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold $1.68 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 9,477 shares. 180 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares with value of $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Trust stated it has 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 472,959 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Jensen Investment Mngmt holds 2.16 million shares or 5.09% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 19,388 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Lc holds 3,102 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 107,108 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Cadinha & Ltd Liability holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 81,053 shares. Town & Country State Bank Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications reported 0.28% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Granite Ltd has invested 0.29% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ghp Investment Advsr Inc reported 26,999 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested in 3,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 7,311 were reported by Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Focused Wealth Management holds 1,182 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 52,303 shares to 59,852 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,803 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.