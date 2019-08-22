S Squared Technology Has Boosted Its Fireeye (FEYE) Stake by $320,000; Stock Price Declined; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $722,925 as Stock Price Rose

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 599,965 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 100,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 93,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 414,063 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 11,372 are owned by Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Company. Bb&T stated it has 0.24% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Alphamark Ltd Liability accumulated 67 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,485 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 2,282 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated reported 4,794 shares. Cna Fin Corporation reported 0.89% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Peoples Financial Service has 0.63% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 11,628 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,993 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 60,964 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Coldstream Cap has 0.27% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 29,677 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.1% stake. Broderick Brian C holds 2.67% or 71,093 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,121 shares to 210,004 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,957 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares to 974,739 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,242 shares, and cut its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).