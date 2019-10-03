S Squared Technology Decreased Its Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Stake by $3.30 Million; Stock Value Rose; Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holder Gfs Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $21.81 Million as Stock Declined

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 824,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.88 million, down from 974,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 180,462 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 98.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 227,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392,000, down from 231,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 32,633 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 18.82 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FEMSA Makes A Cautious Entry Into The Brazilian C-Store Market – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 4 Best Dividend Stocks in Mexico – The Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $351.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 18,708 shares to 72,993 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares to 24,800 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Thermo Fisher, Funko And More – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock May Extend Surge to 11-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baird hones in on Kratos contract miss – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions: The Stock Price Run-Up Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hood River Capital Ltd Liability owns 1.55M shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.19 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 375,171 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ranger Invest Mngmt Lp has 1.34% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Garnet Equity Holdg has invested 17.88% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Jane Street Grp Inc Llc reported 28,429 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Amer Intll Group stated it has 57,307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Investment Management Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.88% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Swiss Bankshares holds 164,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 18,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weber Alan W holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 3,281 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.25M for 111.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.