S Squared Technology Cut Stake in Pixelworks (PXLW) by $727,418; Barrett Asset Management Boosted Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Position by $471,120

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 6,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 493,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.75M, up from 487,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 323,719 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 363,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The hedge fund held 166,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, down from 529,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 347,717 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 378,124 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 74,198 shares. Raymond James Associate has 9,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corp invested in 0.02% or 1.00M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 7,820 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company reported 18,314 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 33,722 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 17,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 15,990 shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 3,612 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co holds 15,964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mondrian Investment Prtn Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 61,126 shares.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra (TTEK) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,245 shares to 178,753 shares, valued at $34.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 41,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,468 activity. $7,803 worth of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was bought by MOORE STEVEN L on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RIOT, PXLW and ATOS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pixelworks Partners with HMD Global to Deliver Advanced Visual Processing Solutions on Nokia Smartphones – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Pixelworks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PXLW) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pixelworks Powers AirTV DVR Capability Nasdaq:PXLW – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) CEO Todd DeBonis on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 548,105 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Egain Cor (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 111,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PXLW shares while 26 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 15.88% less from 11.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 2,431 shares. 4,619 were reported by Tower Limited Liability (Trc). Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp holds 0% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd invested in 0% or 8,200 shares. Citigroup holds 1,000 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 59,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). 49,081 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Communications. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 213,469 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com invested in 41,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 1.53 million shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).