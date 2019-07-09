S Squared Technology Cut Position in Intricon (IIN) as Valuation Declined; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in U S G (USG) by $5.46 Million

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,519 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 52,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 47,195 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 13.82% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 126,952 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.30 million, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG; 30/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HLDR VOTE “AGAINST”; 01/05/2018 – $USG board authorizes negotiations with Knauf KG regarding a potential sale of the company; 11/05/2018 – USG SAYS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, JOSE ARMARIO, GRETCHEN HAGGERTY & WILLIAM HERNANDEZ WERE NOT DULY RE-ELECTED TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – USG REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors; 08/03/2018 – USG Reaffirms Its 2018 Outlook

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) by 35,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 36.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 187.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. IIN’s profit will be $786,297 for 60.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by IntriCon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.