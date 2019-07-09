S Squared Technology Cut Its Lendingtree (TREE) Holding by $2.33 Million as Stock Price Rose; Alkeon Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Global Pmts (GPN) by $4.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 30,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.10M, up from 996,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $164.34. About 902,506 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $411.15. About 126,730 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Total System Services Are Charging Higher on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hudson Bay Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “As Square Stock Grows, Itâ€™s Changing the Game – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Scales Up Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 399,897 shares to 447,989 shares, valued at $108.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 635,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 1.22% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Capital Ca accumulated 40,717 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Junto Capital Lp holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 275,150 shares. Shine Advisory owns 0.03% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 419 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Llc holds 0.29% or 33,896 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.08% or 47,100 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 108,643 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 621,231 shares. First Manhattan Com has 2,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Llc holds 297,224 shares. Qs Llc accumulated 3,706 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 76,728 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd has 1.52% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $73,746 were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Thursday, February 14. $86,037 worth of stock was sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76 million for 151.16 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.