S Squared Technology Cut Its Chegg (CHGG) Position; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering CarMax, Inc. (KMX)

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Chegg Inc (CHGG) stake by 49.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 65,000 shares as Chegg Inc (CHGG)’s stock declined 2.75%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 66,265 shares with $2.53M value, down from 131,265 last quarter. Chegg Inc now has $5.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 988,386 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Among 7 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of KMX in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $9400 target. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 24. See CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $99 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $80 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $96 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.73 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. It offers clients a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to clients at the time of sale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CarMax, Inc. shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Of Virginia Va has invested 0.11% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Petrus Lta owns 3,182 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 337,350 are owned by Nexus Investment Mngmt Inc. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 1,468 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 3,800 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 10,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 133,116 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hartford Investment accumulated 18,049 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 141,111 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 1,388 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 49,005 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $4.54 million activity. 43,013 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares with value of $1.59M were sold by Schultz Nathan J.. The insider BROWN ANDREW J sold $2.86 million.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74M for 276.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chegg had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 8 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Northern has 1.50M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paw Capital Corporation reported 95,000 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 68,346 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability owns 388,347 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Navellier And Associates has 0.05% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 8,541 shares. Barometer Capital holds 25,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 10,921 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 55,104 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Summit Creek Ltd Liability Corp has 1.11% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 162,730 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) LP invested in 179,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt accumulated 6,415 shares. Pnc Financial Gru reported 5,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com holds 599,961 shares.

