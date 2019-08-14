S Squared Technology Cut Intricon (IIN) Position By $402,500; Elbit Systems LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ESLT) Shorts Increased By 3.56%

Elbit Systems LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ESLT) had an increase of 3.56% in short interest. ESLT’s SI was 186,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.56% from 179,900 shares previously. With 14,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Elbit Systems LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ESLT)’s short sellers to cover ESLT’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.90% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 27,224 shares traded or 97.89% up from the average. Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) has risen 33.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.30% the S&P500. Some Historical ESLT News: 13/05/2018 – ELBIT DELIVERS THERMAL WEAPON SIGHTS TO AUSTRALIA FORCES; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD – APPROXIMATELY 65% OF CURRENT BACKLOG IS SCHEDULED TO BE PERFORMED DURING 2018 AND 2019; 22/03/2018 – Elbit Systems Receives Governmental Approvals To Acquire Universal Avionics Systems Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Enhancing Mission Effectiveness for U.S. Special Operations Forces: Elbit Systems of America Demonstrates Tomorrow’s Advanced T; 16/05/2018 – Enhancing Mission Effectiveness for U.S. Special Operations Forces: Elbit Systems of America Demonstrates Tomorrow’s Advanced Technology Capabilities at SOFIC; 31/05/2018 – ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD ESLT.TA – CONTRACT IS IN AN AMOUNT THAT IS NOT MATERIAL TO ELBIT SYSTEMS; 20/03/2018 – ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD – APPROXIMATELY 65% OF CURRENT BACKLOG IS SCHEDULED TO BE PERFORMED DURING 2018 AND 2019; 02/04/2018 – Elbit Systems of America Highlights Advanced Sensor and Data Fusion Capabilities for the Navy & Marine Corps; 22/03/2018 – ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD ESLT.TA – CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR IN COMING WEEKS; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Elbit Systems Wins $65M Search-and-Rescue Technology Contract in Asia

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Intricon Corp (IIN) stake by 30.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 16,100 shares as Intricon Corp (IIN)’s stock declined 21.83%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 36,519 shares with $916,000 value, down from 52,619 last quarter. Intricon Corp now has $157.56M valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 77,097 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.66 billion. The firm offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It has a 31.3 P/E ratio. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services.