S Squared Technology Cut Egain (EGAN) Position by $1.22 Million; Wealthtrust Fairport Has Increased Its Position in Comerica (CMA) as Shares Declined

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 208.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 30,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 14,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 91,504 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 121,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 136,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 7,054 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Elizabeth Park Cap Ltd stated it has 4.77% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd reported 451,256 shares stake. Alphaone Invest Ser Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.55% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 6,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 38,653 shares. Whitnell has 1,050 shares. Lomas Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.73% or 92,657 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 0.02% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 72,849 shares. Channing Mgmt Limited Company holds 124,863 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Levin Strategies L P, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has 0.05% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 889,184 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 8,010 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 380 shares. U S Investors holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 4,298 shares.

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Sours on More Regional Banks With Fresh Analyst Downgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comerica Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Comerica Shares Lost 15.8% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rate Cycle Weighing More Heavily On Comerica – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 193 shares. American Century Incorporated has 93,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 235,653 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 1,000 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated holds 133,537 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 33,255 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) or 1.60M shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 158,809 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 22,497 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,900 shares. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated holds 316,262 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. James Inv has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 955 shares. Venator Cap Management holds 5.36% or 495,110 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “eGain Reports 53% SaaS Revenue Growth in Fiscal Second Quarter; Raises Annual Revenue Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Progenics Urges Shareholders to Vote Today â€œFORâ€ the Highly Qualified Director Candidates on the WHITE Proxy Card – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “eGain to Participate in ROTH London Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Palo Alto Completes PureSec Buyout, Boosts Prisma Strategy – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MedTech Outlook Names Co-Diagnostics Inc as Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostic Provider for 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

