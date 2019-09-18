S Squared Technology Cut By $968,000 Its Ambarella (AMBA) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Ambarella Inc (AMBA) stake by 33.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 22,000 shares as Ambarella Inc (AMBA)’s stock rose 0.08%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 44,551 shares with $1.97 million value, down from 66,551 last quarter. Ambarella Inc now has $2.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 338,246 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville

Among 3 analysts covering Huazhu Group Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HTHT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Huazhu Group Limited – American Depositary Shares has $4000 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.83’s average target is 6.71% above currents $35.45 stock price. Huazhu Group Limited – American Depositary Shares had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4000 target in Friday, September 13 report. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. See Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.2000 New Target: $38.5000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 257,117 shares traded. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has declined 18.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HTHT News: 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – COMPANY ANTICIPATES THE GROSS OPENING OF 650-700 HOTELS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING 1Q REV. $333.4M, EST. $315.8M; 21/05/2018 – China Lodging Group, Limited Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting; 15/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD HTHT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $190 FROM $168; 15/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD HTHT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $166; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING SEES 2Q REV. +24% TO +26%; 13/03/2018 CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD HTHT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 16 TO 19 PCT; 13/03/2018 – China Lodging 4Q Rev $340.4M; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 61C, EST. 57C; 08/05/2018 – CAPITALAND, CHINA LODGING FORM 100M YUAN SERVICE APARTMENT JV

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $10.41 billion. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers. It has a 50.57 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, the firm had 624 leased and owned hotels, 2,471 manachised hotels, and 174 franchised hotels in operation; and 15 leased and owned hotels, and 427 manachised and franchised hotels under development.

Among 3 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is -11.41% below currents $65.1 stock price. Ambarella had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMBA in report on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. Roth Capital maintained the shares of AMBA in report on Friday, August 30 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

S Squared Technology Llc increased Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) stake by 548,105 shares to 1.03M valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Egain Cor (NASDAQ:EGAN) stake by 111,801 shares and now owns 126,801 shares. Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs (NASDAQ:MTSI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AMBA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 0.11% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 0.01% stake. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 615,876 are owned by State Street Corp. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,688 shares. D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 257,492 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Wasatch Advsr holds 321,570 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 3,986 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited owns 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 58,569 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Company owns 0.22% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 64,892 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.07% or 25,217 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 150,858 shares.

