S Squared Technology Cut By $320,000 Its Techtarget (TTGT) Holding; Trexquant Investment LP Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Holding By $5.01 Million

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 60.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 21,313 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 13,705 shares with $3.23 million value, down from 35,018 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $278.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $274.39. About 1.56 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Techtarget (TTGT) stake by 12.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 20,000 shares as Techtarget (TTGT)’s stock rose 35.41%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 133,966 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 153,966 last quarter. Techtarget now has $662.96 million valuation. The stock increased 4.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 149,305 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.63M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $278’s average target is 1.32% above currents $274.39 stock price. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $31900 target in Monday, August 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $30000 target. Nomura maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $32400 target.

Trexquant Investment Lp increased Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 51,549 shares to 79,865 valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) stake by 35,034 shares and now owns 65,146 shares. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank holds 780 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,119 shares. Bailard reported 1,986 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 234,068 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.96% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,045 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 0.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,720 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 0.65% stake. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.26% or 4.81M shares in its portfolio. 2,127 are held by Court Place Limited. Pacific Mgmt Company reported 0.93% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baillie Gifford And holds 1.51% or 5.87 million shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Department stated it has 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sigma Planning owns 23,577 shares. 355 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TechTarget (TTGT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TechTarget (TTGT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TechTarget Announces Christina Van Houten as New Board of Directors Member – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What TechTarget, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTGT) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.