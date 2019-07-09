S Squared Technology Continues to Hold Stake in Nv5 Global (NVEE); As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Valuation Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cut Its Stake by $719,100

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 7,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,969 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 24,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 716,121 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 64,592 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 30,000 shares to 432,493 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telaria Inc by 250,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,592 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 261 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De owns 551 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 16,364 shares. Yorktown Com Inc has 0.25% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability reported 86 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.02% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 109,975 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 5,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 44,236 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 43 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Company has 0.4% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 59,425 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 4,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer owns 28,881 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 27,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Assetmark reported 44 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Incorporated has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Maple Cap Mgmt reported 5,100 shares. Mufg Americas owns 1,052 shares. 99,587 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc holds 4,637 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Nordea Management Ab reported 0.1% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ser has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Arbor Inv Advisors Lc owns 2,896 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 42 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74M for 28.83 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.