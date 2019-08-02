S Squared Technology Continues to Hold Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE); As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose, Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $271.58. About 1.01 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 59,226 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bar Hbr Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 27,600 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,708 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Indiana Mgmt Co invested 1.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Maryland Management has 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Everence Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.36% or 8,440 shares. Acg Wealth holds 22,147 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Schnieders Mgmt Lc invested in 6,540 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 1.95M shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Republic Invest Management holds 392,505 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Fruth Investment accumulated 5,941 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 347,216 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 33,934 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 54,514 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares to 133,966 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,242 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

