S Squared Technology Boosted Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding by $590,000; Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Decreased Visa (V) Holding by $335,868

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 67,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 796,266 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 1,696 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,000 shares to 33,942 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,854 shares, and cut its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02B for 33.85 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

