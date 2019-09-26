S&T Bank Has Raised Its Western Digital (WDC) Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Upped Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $11.00 Million

S&T Bank increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 22,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 295,331 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04M, up from 273,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.05. About 6.30M shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 9.88M shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Down Over 2% – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Serengeti Asset Lp has 6.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northern Tru reported 1.28M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Centerbridge Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 9.62 million shares. 47,492 are held by Vident Advisory Limited Liability. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ing Groep Nv reported 34,057 shares. Hound Ltd Liability Company reported 6.09M shares stake. Owl Creek Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 4.84 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 197,427 shares. Fil Limited owns 284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jet Capital LP reported 970,000 shares stake. Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 934,000 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.27% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 433,725 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 20.55 million shares stake. Caspian Capital LP holds 74.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.63M shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,650 shares to 81,862 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.