S&T Bank Has Boosted American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Stake By $1.71 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Increased Centene (CNC) Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 97.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 326,059 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 659,316 shares with $35.04 million value, up from 333,257 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $22.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 3.70 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE

S&T Bank increased American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) stake by 25.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 122,453 shares as American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL)’s stock declined 17.72%. The S&T Bank holds 607,072 shares with $8.69 million value, up from 484,619 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Holdings now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 876,765 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 16.48M shares. 15,710 were reported by Envestnet Asset. The Hawaii-based Ckw Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Anchor Bolt Cap Lp stated it has 2.20 million shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 9.39M shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,312 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 6,200 shares. Ellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 35,389 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup maintained the shares of AXL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 217,339 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 212,226 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pitcairn owns 13,746 shares. Missouri-based Smith Moore Comm has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 0.55% stake. Principal stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Raymond James Fin Svcs, a Florida-based fund reported 23,963 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 167,299 shares. Moreover, City Hldgs Company has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rbf Capital Lc reported 0.31% stake. Korea Corp reported 110,884 shares. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0% or 220 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 5,000 shares.

