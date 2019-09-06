S&Co Has Upped By $479,856 Its Fuller H B Co (FUL) Position; Shorts at Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Raised By 37.85%

Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had an increase of 37.85% in short interest. OFG’s SI was 1.88 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 37.85% from 1.37 million shares previously. With 324,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s short sellers to cover OFG’s short positions. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 201,832 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

S&Co Inc increased Fuller H B Co (FUL) stake by 4.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&Co Inc acquired 9,997 shares as Fuller H B Co (FUL)’s stock rose 0.95%. The S&Co Inc holds 237,631 shares with $11.56 million value, up from 227,634 last quarter. Fuller H B Co now has $2.21B valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 194,282 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 12.02 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

