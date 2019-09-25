S&Co Has Trimmed By $335,475 Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position; Shorts at COCA COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY (COCSF) Raised By 3.39%

COCA COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:COCSF) had an increase of 3.39% in short interest. COCSF’s SI was 3.93 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.39% from 3.81M shares previously. It closed at $6.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) stake by 1.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S&Co Inc sold 7,455 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The S&Co Inc holds 393,430 shares with $17.84 million value, down from 400,885 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb now has $81.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 9.03M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company has market cap of $12.82 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to clients in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 8.78% above currents $50.01 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.