S&T Bank Has Increased Its American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Position by $394,032; Shares Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Northstar Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $304,863

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 32,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 639,908 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17 million, up from 607,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 1.57M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL)

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 3.89 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 21.87 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management has 0.61% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 34,125 shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 364 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 148,526 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc reported 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.64% or 1.24 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has 1.39% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bridgewater LP holds 0.13% or 406,990 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.28% or 120,306 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Llc stated it has 28,886 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 730,876 shares. Park Circle has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 58,471 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Co.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why American Axle Slumped as Much as 12.5% Monday – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Axle Working Through Operational Challenges And A Pessimistic Street – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tupperware Brands leads consumer gainers; Turning Point Brands and S&W Seed among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) Has A Mountain Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Citigroup holds 49,640 shares. 1.10M were reported by Prudential. The Texas-based Next Financial Gru Inc has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Everence Management invested 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 2.00 million shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 258 shares. Invesco holds 666,680 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 82,137 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 106,864 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 48,252 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 50,041 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 63,900 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,909 shares to 42,105 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.