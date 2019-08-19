S&T Bank Boosted Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Position by $526,660; Shares Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Raised Holding

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 4.47M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

S&T Bank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 105,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 551,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 446,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 722,163 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – EXPECTS TO NAME DIPLOMAT’S NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 13/03/2018 – Rockwell Medical, Inc. Appoints Two Independent and Experienced Life Sciences Executives to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY ADJ EPS 87C TO 97C, EST. 93C; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin As Chief Executive Officer And Chairman Of The Board; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 08/03/2018 – DANCE BIOPHARM ELECTS BENJAMIN WOLIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Proctor & Gamble, Merck Can’t Buoy Benchmarks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Llc invested in 0.81% or 143,746 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 15,988 shares. Amer Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 0.02% or 315,400 shares. Foster Motley reported 0.85% stake. Welch Limited Liability accumulated 291,370 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Tru invested in 105,307 shares. S R Schill And Associate accumulated 0.23% or 3,665 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verity Verity Ltd stated it has 2.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bar Harbor Tru Services holds 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8,138 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 7,319 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 13.1% or 2.57M shares. Cibc Ww Inc stated it has 1.17 million shares. Bowen Hanes Com has 1.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 377,537 shares.

More notable recent Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: “100K Ventures accelerator group makes 1st Flint-area investment – Crain’s Detroit Business” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Waiting on Diplomat Pharmacy to Rebuild – The Motley Fool” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diplomat Pharmacy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diplomat Pharmacy says two execs depart as CastiaRx unit disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “(DPLO) Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action & Deadline: April 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,089 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl stated it has 143,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 52,730 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd has 214,845 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 14,874 shares stake. 3,500 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman Co. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com invested in 709,790 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 88,802 shares. 1,633 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 38,110 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 24,844 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 1,360 shares. 20,385 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Co. First Interstate Bank holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio.