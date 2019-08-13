S&T Bank Has Decreased Cummins (CMI) Stake by $522,810; Share Price Declined; Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined While Starboard Value LP Has Raised Its Stake

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.65% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 11.02 million shares traded or 14.14% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 55,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $151.95. About 817,915 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares to 639,643 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.05% or 65,916 shares. 72,184 are held by British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation. Wesbanco Fincl Bank accumulated 2,960 shares. Hodges Mgmt reported 5,096 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 94,600 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Beutel Goodman Ltd holds 0.63% or 702,839 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 1,284 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 7 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Inc has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,250 shares. Alta Management Limited Liability reported 12,576 shares. Moreover, Seatown Pte Ltd has 1.12% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Johnson Financial invested in 0.19% or 13,741 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 28,106 shares. 61,656 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc. Webster Financial Bank N A owns 2,495 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk Ups Privilege Access Efforts, Joins Microsoft – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.58 million shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 227,321 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% stake. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.27 million shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc reported 15,542 shares. 2,083 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Ltd. First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 19,323 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 0.1% or 31,192 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 2.96M shares. Fil Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Everence Cap Inc has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 57,991 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 21,703 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.