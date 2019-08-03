S&T Bank Has Cut Position in S & T Bancorp (STBA) by $1.21 Million as Stock Declined; Scotia Capital Has Boosted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 25,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 175,317 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, up from 149,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin

S&T Bank decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 31,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 77,551 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – FY SALES GROWTH OF 75% TO EUR 882.0 MLN (PY: EUR 503.7 MLN); 13/03/2018 – NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO – TRANSACTION VALUES S&T AT AED 348 MLN; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS: SALES SET TO GROW IN 2018 TO EUR 1 BLN – AND TO EUR 2 BLN BY 2023; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q NET 8.57B WON, EST. 16.69B WON; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q OPER LOSS 4.73B WON; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to 25c From 22c; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q OPER PROFIT 10.72B WON, EST. 24.81B WON; 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Board OKs $50 Million Share Repurchase Plan; 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC – APPOINTED CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD FOLLOWING RETIREMENT OF CHARLES URTIN; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair Of The Board Of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 13,558 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 35,887 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,960 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 114,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 20,201 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs reported 9,398 shares stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,476 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Everence Capital Mngmt accumulated 5,970 shares. Legal General Plc reported 0% stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 16,271 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 34,782 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.06% or 3,223 shares. 134,145 were accumulated by Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares to 341,301 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,012 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $730,518 activity. Shares for $466,691 were bought by GIBSON JAMES THOMAS. $75,958 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was bought by BRICE TODD D. Kane Robert Edward bought $110,250 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

More notable recent S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Insider Purchase By A Director Of Mellanox Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) CEO Todd Brice on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.10M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Com invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Starr Company invested 1.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,430 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Holderness Investments reported 18,473 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oakworth Inc owns 965 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru has invested 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). American Interest Gru stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ipswich Investment owns 31,342 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 2,185 shares. Amp Limited owns 352,570 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,414 shares to 8,259 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 71,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,903 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EUFN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.