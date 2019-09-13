S&T Bank Holding in Tetra Tech (TTEK) Has Cut by $362,934 as Stock Price Rose; Sandhill Capital Partners Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Has Upped by $1.92 Million as Share Value Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 21,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 368,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.58 million, up from 347,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 4.47 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 148,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69M, down from 153,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.71. About 171,816 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York, a New York-based fund reported 676 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company stated it has 1.44 million shares. Atlanta Capital Management Company L L C owns 1.84M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. 3,800 are held by Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Corporation. First Republic Invest stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carlson LP holds 175,556 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 10,507 shares. 904,426 were reported by Mackenzie Finance. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 3,200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability invested in 5,360 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 787,914 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carlson Cap Mgmt invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Cornercap Inv Counsel invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Arizona State Retirement owns 85,109 shares. 134,475 were accumulated by Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Amer Intll Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Trust has 6,270 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited invested in 0% or 7,548 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,238 shares. Cookson Peirce & accumulated 0.21% or 31,500 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com Limited reported 18,251 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 168,317 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 70 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 15,964 shares.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90M for 24.62 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.