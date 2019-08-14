S&T Bank Cut Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Holding By $654,066; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 8,140 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 193,002 shares with $36.66M value, up from 184,862 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $918.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $203.21. About 27.59 million shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA

S&T Bank decreased Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) stake by 8.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 5,191 shares as Check Point Software Tech (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The S&T Bank holds 53,526 shares with $6.77 million value, down from 58,717 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech now has $16.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 731,367 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Associate Inc accumulated 1.25% or 71,019 shares. E&G Advsr LP stated it has 17,036 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company owns 2.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 639,062 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold And Com has 3.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,831 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 36,193 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utah Retirement System invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Braun Stacey Associate reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kistler reported 30,682 shares stake. Cohen Management reported 2,408 shares stake. Edgemoor Investment holds 195,228 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department stated it has 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Washington-based First Washington Corporation has invested 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,783 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Fortive Corp stake by 4,928 shares to 41,034 valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,033 shares and now owns 9,822 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Is No Longer An iPhone Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:CHKP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point (CHKP) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Check Point Software Technologies Remains a Top Cybersecurity Pick – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.