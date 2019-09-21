S-R Schill & Associates Upped Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $355,884 as Share Value Declined; Immunomedics (IMMU) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 2.48M shares traded or 19.63% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund holds 2,693 shares. Selz Lc reported 3,900 shares stake. Sg Americas Lc has 157,975 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,732 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank invested in 2.1% or 22,717 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,659 shares. 879,699 are held by Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Inc. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership owns 2,382 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 393 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment holds 75 shares. Granite Invest Limited Liability Co holds 1.83% or 17,988 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 4.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,355 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 7,519 shares. Wellington Shields Lc holds 1.62% or 5,148 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Telecommunications Etf (IYZ) by 19,117 shares to 92,587 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 3,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,241 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI).

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $66,750 was made by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 55,675 shares to 384,500 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arvinas Inc by 237,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IMMU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 155.91 million shares or 2.56% less from 160.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Lc holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Menora Mivtachim Hldg invested 0.19% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Invesco Limited accumulated 547,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Alps Advsr invested in 0.04% or 399,400 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Qvt Fincl Ltd Partnership holds 1.21% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 411,500 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Llc has 0.07% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 145,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 5,900 shares. Mariner Limited Company owns 12,507 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). New York-based Opus Point Ptnrs Management Limited has invested 1.28% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 26,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 1.08 million shares.

