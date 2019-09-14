S-R Schill & Associates Has Increased Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $355,884; Harvey Investment Co Has Cut Its Waters (WAT) Stake by $1.37 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 66,628 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34 million, down from 72,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.13. About 467,483 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsrs Llc has invested 0.39% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 2,750 are held by Becker Mngmt. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 207,736 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc invested in 3,560 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 6,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 47,286 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Headinvest Ltd Liability owns 30,114 shares. First Fin Fincl Bank holds 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,598 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 51,899 shares. 5.36M are held by Blackrock. Hikari Limited reported 52,350 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 27.25 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Com (NYSE:WAB) by 15,189 shares to 260,530 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 580 are owned by Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc. Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability has invested 4.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mengis Capital Mngmt owns 1,006 shares. United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Aimz Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcdaniel Terry And holds 1,232 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 747 shares. Horrell Capital holds 0.04% or 43 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 1,293 shares. 55,000 were reported by Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Lp. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 28,930 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,908 shares. Logan Cap holds 33,565 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Com holds 1.9% or 2,108 shares.