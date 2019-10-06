S-R Schill & Associates Has Raised Its Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $355,884 as Share Value Declined; Endurance Wealth Management Has Increased Ecolab Com (ECL) Position by $547,660

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 23,540 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 20,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 50,641 shares to 26,087 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 1.08 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp accumulated 0.08% or 3,076 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 266,267 shares. Amer Asset has 10,993 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 32,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 88,480 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 41,955 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Scotia Cap invested in 51,913 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,940 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 625,760 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 24,579 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru Communication has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,984 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp holds 223,165 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ecolab buys Australia’s Gallay Medical & Scientific – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab acquires Gallay Medical & Scientific – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability reported 354,055 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct stated it has 12,770 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,680 shares. 5,718 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank. Tiger Global Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 704,112 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 750,159 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Sprott invested in 0.05% or 120 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,732 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 21,577 shares. 4,539 are held by Ws Mngmt Lllp. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadoff Invest Management Ltd Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 337 shares. Retirement Planning Gp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Q3 Was a Roller Coaster – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Amazon Stock Was Down in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Flipkart report strong festival sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 3,108 shares to 7,241 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 34,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,214 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).