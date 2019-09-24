S-R Schill & Associates Boosted Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake; Clean Yield Group Boosted Its Holding in Biogen Com (BIIB) as Share Price Rose

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 10,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $239.96. About 942,209 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $276.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 9,030 shares to 40,049 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,912 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,049 are owned by Fuller And Thaler Asset Management. Hm Payson holds 989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.07% or 12,710 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp invested in 82,638 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 4,246 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.25% or 305,575 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 25,816 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 0.56% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 2,146 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,909 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability reported 6.28M shares stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cadence Capital Lc reported 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gotham Asset accumulated 155,286 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 9,030 shares.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 3,593 shares to 6,541 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 14,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Telecommunications Etf (IYZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Light Street Cap Mngmt Lc owns 5.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 51,057 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services holds 8.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,064 shares. Heritage Invsts Management holds 0.66% or 6,032 shares. Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iron Limited Liability Company invested in 804 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 1.32% or 86,670 shares. Becker Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Taurus Asset Management Ltd holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,927 shares. Martin Currie reported 3,500 shares. Dumont Blake Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 923 shares. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 25 shares. Lincoln Corp stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 222 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rbf Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Girard Ptnrs Limited has invested 2.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).