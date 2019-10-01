S-R Schill & Associates Lowered Its Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Holding as Market Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed Position by $1.24 Million as Stock Declined

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 1.50M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 22,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,842 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 114,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 10.29 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dow Inc by 59,567 shares to 81,136 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 23,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.17 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wills Fin Gru Inc invested in 1.39% or 39,031 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mount Vernon Assoc Incorporated Md owns 83,875 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co has invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sigma Planning reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckingham Capital Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Hampshire-based Hemenway Limited has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 3.31 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 8.71M shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 1.17% or 521,484 shares. The California-based Golub Group Lc has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Portland Global Advsr Ltd Company owns 5,551 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 736,030 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank Tru Com holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 163,230 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd invested in 0.11% or 38,775 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 5,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.02% or 5.78 million shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 11.41M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested in 0.03% or 3.07M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 267,685 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.81M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 512,982 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 793,985 shares. Pictet Asset owns 73,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 96,378 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 45.07M shares. Jefferies Limited Com reported 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). M&R Cap Mngmt holds 0.26% or 66,840 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 18,492 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 13,816 shares to 117,533 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury Etf (ITE) by 113,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.31 million for 15.65 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

