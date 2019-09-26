S-R Schill & Associates Cut Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Stake by $4.97 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holder Colony Group Upped Its Position by $4.84 Million

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 1374.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 107,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 115,274 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 7,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 216,877 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 46,794 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt Llc holds 27,189 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Financial Counselors Inc owns 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 151,326 shares. Baupost Group Inc Ltd Ma owns 13.00M shares or 5.34% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd reported 626,938 shares stake. Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv accumulated 21,680 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 112,194 shares. Fruth Investment Management stated it has 17,983 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,413 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Lc holds 67,094 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Benin Management Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 0.37% or 1.34M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 2.10M shares. Grace White Inc New York has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cambridge Tru owns 32,639 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc reported 1.65M shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 6,405 shares to 89,270 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 6,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,324 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust: Should You Buy This 5.3%-Yielding Hospital REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $161.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 1,766 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 62,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Global Natural Resources Etf (GNR).

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.32M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 3.55M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 406,713 were reported by Balyasny Asset Limited Co. City owns 1,162 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 2.29 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 0% stake. 7,502 are held by Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com. Sandler Cap Management holds 0.03% or 28,000 shares. Vanguard holds 0.04% or 59.57M shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Ameriprise Finance holds 1.95M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carroll Assoc stated it has 98 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Natl Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 28,027 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advsrs stated it has 14,654 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.