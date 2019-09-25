S-R Schill & Associates Has Lifted Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Verity Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $626,065

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 1.83M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1752.99. About 2.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 29/03/2018 – Fact Check: The Facts Behind Trump’s Tweet on Amazon, Taxes and the Postal Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Earnest Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 191,909 shares. Raymond James Na reported 100,892 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 4,472 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 11,813 shares. 885 are owned by Whitnell & Com. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.23% or 23,452 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 5.11M shares in its portfolio. Burney owns 13,791 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 22,000 are owned by Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited. Pinnacle Financial holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 76,916 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 7,130 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Company invested 0.35% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Blue Finance Capital Inc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Livingston Group Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 6,099 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.00 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 292,247 shares to 156,517 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 3,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

