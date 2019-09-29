S-R Schill & Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $355,884; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Cut by $1.04 Million Its Stake

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 6,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 11,202 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, down from 17,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca reported 135 shares stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 37,012 shares. Lpl Lc reported 176,774 shares. Ratan Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 3,100 shares. Accuvest Advisors invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,500 are held by Claar Limited Co. Westend Ltd Liability Co holds 17,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stearns Gp owns 512 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.16% stake. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,204 shares. 1,202 are held by Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri. Patten accumulated 143 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 625,189 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams owns 2,607 shares.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI) by 9,674 shares to 6,294 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 3,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,241 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Telecommunications Etf (IYZ).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International S (VXUS) by 24,915 shares to 901,783 shares, valued at $47.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 33,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weybosset Mgmt Lc has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sather Gru invested in 0.07% or 2,256 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Com holds 0.06% or 1,200 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hilton Capital Limited Company owns 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 20 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 63,067 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ipswich Investment Inc invested in 1.27% or 22,929 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.65% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Llc reported 5,776 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp Incorporated reported 1,050 shares. Girard Partners owns 8,479 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 104,789 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.