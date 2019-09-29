S&T Bank Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Price Rose; Portola Pharmaceuticals Com (PTLA) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Upped Position

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 61,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (PTLA) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 681,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.08M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 850,139 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 283,856 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $242.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 52,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 92,437 shares. Moreover, Fiera Cap Corp has 0.15% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 277,891 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Tekla Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Us Retail Bank De owns 48,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 42,431 shares. 398,880 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 13,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moreover, Principal Financial has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Renaissance Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 10,058 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 11,377 shares to 217,965 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 85,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 19,231 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Insur stated it has 1.43M shares or 5.14% of all its holdings. 23,980 are owned by Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Hartline Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 105,182 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation owns 3.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 884,892 shares. Patten Grp stated it has 52,830 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 334,154 shares or 4.78% of the stock. Garrison Bradford Associate accumulated 7,300 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 19.79M shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 80,000 shares or 8.23% of its portfolio. 8,283 are held by Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability. Diamond Hill invested in 2.64M shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 356,039 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).