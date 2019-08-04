S&Co Has Cut Its Position in Range Resources (RRC) by $913,506; Peapack (PGC) Holder Seidman Lawrence B Increased Position

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 8.47M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 56,894 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 418,268 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 160,272 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 7,649 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 10,300 were reported by Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al. Morgan Dempsey Management Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0% or 36,214 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Ameritas Invest Partners owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1,336 shares. Systematic Financial Lp holds 0.05% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 50,450 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 11,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. $218,924 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by GRAY STEVEN D. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares to 346,620 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 31,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 50,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Zeke Cap Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 55,600 shares. Osmium Prtnrs Lc holds 0.43% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 1.26M shares. 3.86 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Panagora Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bancorp Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 970,001 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 732,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.