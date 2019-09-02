S&Co Lowered Its Stake in Range Resources (RRC) by $913,506 as Valuation Declined; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding Has Lifted by Oppenheimer & Close Llc

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 2.36M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 8.50M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $532,103 activity. 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11. $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 167,165 shares to 752,135 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A by 30,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stephens Inc Ar has 26,575 shares. Moreover, Holt Advsrs Limited Company Dba Holt Partners LP has 0.21% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 36,579 shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 4,307 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 16,960 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 1.65M shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited accumulated 4,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Geode Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Swiss Bancorp owns 386,500 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 51,807 shares. Madison Holdg Inc reported 0.09% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 249,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

