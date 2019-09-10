S&Co Has Raised Its Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) Holding by $953,112 as Share Value Rose; P-A-W Capital Has Increased Usa Technologies (USAT) Position by $560,000 as Shares Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.61M market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 376,935 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 39,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 161,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 122,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 2.74M shares traded or 30.34% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “USA Technologies Submits Letter to Nasdaq Requesting Additional Extension to Regain Compliance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification – StreetInsider.com” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why USA Technologies Stock Was Slammed Today – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies (USAT) Submits Letter to Nasdaq Requesting Additional Extension to Regain Compliance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 60,000 shares. 474,066 are held by Foundation Cap Llc. The New York-based S Squared Technology Limited Company has invested 1.56% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0% or 283,188 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding owns 10,750 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 21,118 shares stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.19% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Jump Trading Llc reported 31,900 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 0% stake. First Washington Corporation stated it has 1.02M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.