S&T Bank Has Boosted American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stake by $352,960; Okumus Fund Management LTD Lifted Holding in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by $9.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.23M market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 528,424 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Manual Wheelchair Speed, Maneuverability, and Endurance and Community Access; 08/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces Annual Internet in Education Scholarship; 05/04/2018 – GA-ASI Avenger ER Sets New Endurance Record Flying 23.4 Consecutive Hours; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Trunk Muscle Strength, Strength Endurance and Activity in Persons With Low Back Pain (TRUSC); 21/03/2018 – Sport Endurance Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Yield Endurance, Enters into Strategic Partnership with Madison Partners; 02/05/2018 – Yield Endurance Strategic Partner Closes on Initial Loan of 110 Bitcoins; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE LAWSUITS CAPTIONED MACHADO V. CO, ET AL. & WILLIAM MCGEE V. CONSTANT CONTACT, ET AL; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 22,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 346,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86M, up from 324,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 3.19M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Will American Eagle Stock Pop After Earnings? – Investorplace.com” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Eagle Outfitters declares $0.1375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Eagle Outfitters +3% after boosting buyback firepower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,650 shares to 81,862 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Lc invested in 11,682 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.06 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has 241,292 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). 10,400 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Grp One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 196,773 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com holds 30,039 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 26,736 shares. Okumus Fund Management has invested 17.69% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 65,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.02% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc invested in 0% or 5,998 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $128,850 activity.

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Endurance International (EIGI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Endurance International Group Appoints Manish Dalal As Managing Director Of Asia-Pacific – PR Newswire” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) CEO Jeff Fox on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endurance International to acquire Ecomdash for $9.6M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endurance International Group Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ecomdash – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.