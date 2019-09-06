S&Co Position in Range Resources (RRC) Trimmed by $913,506; Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Senator Investment Group LP Raised Its Stake by $23.04 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 139,133 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 06/03/2018 – FDA: NOVARTIS TOLD FDA ABOUT ONE PATIENT WITH PML, ONE PROBABLE; 16/05/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS: PHASE III SHOWS SIPONIMOD SIG. IMPROVES OUTCOMES; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O – ENTERED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH NOVARTIS PURSUANT TO WHICH NOVARTIS WILL ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS – PLANS TO FILE SIPONIMOD FOR US APPROVAL IN SPMS IN EARLY 2018, FILING FOR EU APPROVAL PLANNED FOR LATER IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly(R) (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz Receives EC Approval for Use of Zessly in Europe; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB DATA DEMONSTRATES RELIABILITY

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $832.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 1.57 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $532,103 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 was bought by GRAY STEVEN D. On Tuesday, August 27 the insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Rech reported 9,800 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 157,589 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 6,660 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 39,150 shares. Laffer Invs reported 129,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Limited holds 17,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 1,238 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 50,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 90,368 are held by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Proshare Advsr invested in 29,811 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9,997 shares to 237,631 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).