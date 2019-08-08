S&T Bank Lifted Its Zagg (ZAGG) Stake; Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Northeast Bancorp (NBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 25 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 26 decreased and sold their positions in Northeast Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 4.40 million shares, up from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Northeast Bancorp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 7.

S&T Bank increased Zagg Inc (ZAGG) stake by 26.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 70,803 shares as Zagg Inc (ZAGG)’s stock declined 17.64%. The S&T Bank holds 341,301 shares with $3.10M value, up from 270,498 last quarter. Zagg Inc now has $165.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 704,118 shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Northeast Bank that provides banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $190.60 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank for 645,681 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 296,444 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.59% invested in the company for 231,637 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,775 shares.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 9,588 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NBN) has risen 6.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN); 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days

More notable recent Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northeast Bank (NBN) CEO Rick Wayne on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Declares Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northeast Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend – globenewswire.com” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northeast Bancorp and Northeast Bank Complete Corporate Reorganization – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northeast Bancorp Announces Corporate Reorganization Nasdaq:NBN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

S&T Bank decreased Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 9,355 shares to 134,876 valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) stake by 5,912 shares and now owns 138,504 shares. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was reduced too.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ZAGG Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “InvisibleShield® Launches Ultra VisionGuardâ„¢ and Ultra Clear for the All-New Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zagg (ZAGG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg hires bank to explore options – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRO, ZAGG, AZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zagg Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13.