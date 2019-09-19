S Muoio & Company Trimmed Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stake by $1.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Middleton & Co Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 38.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 12,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 20,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 33,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 151,980 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 265,512 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold XPO shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spruce House Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 12.75M shares or 27.7% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Management Llc invested 0.61% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Trexquant Lp reported 0.04% stake. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 8,985 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 18,180 shares. 10,690 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.00M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & reported 14,015 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 38,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Bain Credit Ltd Partnership has invested 2.38% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Highland Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,451 shares.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.64 million for 17.25 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “XPO Logistics and NestlÃ© to Co-Present Supply Chain Transformation Strategy at IMHX 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Be Fooled by the Numbers: XPO Logistics Is Still a Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx results hang over select transports – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XPO Logistics wins JD Sports contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Honored by Raytheon with EPIC Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Jumped 10.9% Today – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small Changes That Could Make You Happier at Work – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yield Curve Inversion and Momentum Return – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 58,939 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,513 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Fairfax Fincl Can has invested 0.05% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Raymond James Advsr has 2,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 127,915 shares. Havens Advsrs Llc holds 3.87% or 53,700 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp has 375,397 shares. Jefferies Group Inc holds 0% or 5,221 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 20 shares. Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 751,927 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Management Ab has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 21,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 30,324 shares.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.