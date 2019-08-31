S Muoio & Company Lowered Its Holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by $356,400 as Share Price Declined; Vmware (VMW) Holder Malaga Cove Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $349,920

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 478,484 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.64 million shares traded or 126.30% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Raymond James & Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 10,343 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0.07% or 7,792 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa reported 124,971 shares stake. Moreover, Hanseatic Services has 0.18% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,616 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Community Bancorporation Na has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 110,096 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na accumulated 0.16% or 322,348 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co reported 87,792 shares. Brant Point Invest Ltd Company accumulated 50,343 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.03% or 51,700 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Natixis Advsrs L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,987 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested in 0.23% or 8,457 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 0.12% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 69,963 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 15.36M shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 337,460 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 835,444 are owned by Geode Cap Limited. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 290 shares. Cwm Lc holds 34 shares. Karp Cap Management holds 0.45% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,023 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 2,155 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 0.02% or 49,501 shares in its portfolio.