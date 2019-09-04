S Muoio & Company Boosted Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $546,000; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Increased Its Position by $566,164 as Market Valuation Declined

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.51. About 2.38M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,678 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. Cwm Limited Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 192 shares. The California-based Personal Capital Corporation has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 23,640 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 31,700 shares. Cap Counsel Inc invested 1.49% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantres Asset Management Limited has invested 0.46% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 5,614 shares. Oklahoma-based Tru Com Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 1,878 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 135,693 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 3,302 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.